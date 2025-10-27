The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wendy moluf's avatar
wendy moluf
3h

I listened to about 10 minutes and heard (typical) bothsides stuff from Stephanie Ruhle. When even Justin Wolfers started in on that nonsense, I shut you all down. This shutdown, and the economic calamity in the US is the fault of one man and one so-called Party. If your guests start to sound like the NYT or the rest of the MSM, what’s the point of independent media?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture