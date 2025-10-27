The Costs of Chaos
A trio of superb economic analysts—, , and —join Harry to break down how Trump is reshaping the U.S. economy. They weigh in on how long the shutdown can go on without major economic consequences, where tariffs are beginning to bite, and the future shape of the AI spike. Then, the whole panel joins in a big picture analysis of how Trump’s trademark chaotic, self-serving approach—combined with his attacks on institutions, immigration, and the rule of law—risks tearing up the foundations of American prosperity.
I listened to about 10 minutes and heard (typical) bothsides stuff from Stephanie Ruhle. When even Justin Wolfers started in on that nonsense, I shut you all down. This shutdown, and the economic calamity in the US is the fault of one man and one so-called Party. If your guests start to sound like the NYT or the rest of the MSM, what’s the point of independent media?