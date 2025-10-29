The Contrarian

"We all pay the price in lost freedom, diminished democracy, and weakened civic trust."

This has always been the cost of racism--no one wins, and we all pay the price. Whites who think they've won have only won ignominy. Those whites who believe every human life has the same intrinsic worth and contribution to society have paid the price of living in an intentionally unequal society our whole lives and long for an end to it. Please know that this is more than performative talk. We feel it in our bones and work for change as we can.

From one "Osa" to another, thank you and Mr. Middlebrooks for highlighting the cost of a loss of history and the jettison of progress already achieved. Spite is the remaining tool for the weak ruling class. Surely, there are more important things in life.

Racism is a TRUMP thing! Don't let him get away with it! Talk about his racism everyday! Talk about the racism of everyone in his administration!! They are White Nationalists for pity sake. They are all racists! And it is costing us dearly.

