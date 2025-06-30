The Corrections
This week on: It was a week of legal, political, & military battles. Trump bombed Iran but with less definitive results than he had proclaimed, leaving next moves up in the air. A relative unknown stormed to victory in the NYC Dem primary, triggering widespread analysis of what if anything it showed about the state of the party. The Supreme Court ended its term with a series of 6-3 rulings. And Trump DOJ enforcer Emil Bove had a hearing for a judgeship amid widespread accusations of improper conduct at DOJ.
Read Josh Marshall’s post about Mamdani’s Win here.
Thanks for listening. We strive to bring you the brightest independent voices in politics. Help us keep going. Subscribe now ⬇️
House democrats could do more to make House Republicans squirm because of Rs slim majority. Narrative weak, passive Democrats. Just an opinion and not one that's particularly helpful. How about looking for examples of House Democrats who are fighting strong. Rep. Al Green for example. The Contrarian highlights Democrats who are fighting for us. That's the narrative I admire.
"left wing of the party" lumping AOC ad Bernie Sanders, and so on. I think voters are turned off by these labels. And voters are tired to be told that they vote for the guy they "like". So patronizing. Mandami talked about bread and butter issues that mattered to them and convinced voters that he would fight the political machine that has stood in the way of making change.