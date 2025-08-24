Contrarians,

We are well beyond the 6 month mark in our endeavor to bring you bold, unflinching journalism in defense of democracy! This project went from idea to publication in less than 2 weeks, and now we are all in this fight against tyranny together. We’re so grateful.

The Contrarian, Your Way

In response to questions and suggestions we’ve heard from you along the way, we’ve put together a new FAQ to help guide you through the entire Contrarian ecosystem on Substack, to ensure you’re getting what you want.

We know that there are weeks when you want a break from the political noise, other weeks when you just want the headlines, and still others when you don’t want to miss any of the breaking news available. Now that we’ve figured out how to navigate the system, we want to show you how to curate your own selection of offerings from us.

We hope this helps you get the news you want in the quantity that best suits your life. If you have additional questions, we’d love to hear from you! Just send us an email us at info@contrariannews.org

Check out the FAQ

Help us keep going with our mission!

If you haven’t already, upgrade your subscription to paid now for only $7 a month to support:

🗣 news & analysis from the brightest minds in politics, law, and culture

🏛 litigation to help fight the Trump chaos

🎥 the best coverage of the brave voices of the opposition

In solidarity,

The Contrarian Crew