By Jennifer Wolfe

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Dodger

Age: 9 months old (he’s a big boy)

Breed: Tabby

Hobbies: Dodger loves to fetch and will return the sparkly ball or stuffed mackerel until you tire him out. He’s a house-fly ninja, executing the Triple Lutz and Quadruple Axle during hunts, subsequently gobbling up his prey. Dodger is currently practicing for the USA Parkour Freestyle Finals 2026 Kitty Division by ripping around the house in break-neck fashion. When not in motion he’s particularly fond of the speed-snuggle-drool game, whereupon his landing pad person is showered with love and clear droplets of water.

Worst Moment: When he snuck into the garage late one evening and spent the night there, alone.

Best Moment: Discovering his cat mom’s supply of fresh cat-nip on the upper balcony. He continues to have this best moment.

Jennifer Wolfe is a feral journalist and avid gardener and currently produces"The Glimpse," a podcast about poetry.