The Contrarian

When a pregnant patient in Alabama is charged with child chemical endangerment the law enforcement agencies do not have to prove the substances caused a death or a birth defect or any other type of harm to the fetus. In a fortunate case I have read about in Alabama the victim had legal counsel and proved in a trial that the State was wrong to charge her. The lab where the urine specimen had been sent made an error when two other labs had both reported negative test results for meth and other drugs. Unfortunately many do not have good legal counsel if any at all.

Acetaminophen was first synthesized in 1852 by a French chemist and has been around for quite a while. It is a safe medication as long as you observe the dosing requirements. Acetaminophen can be made in an organic chemistry lab by undergraduate students and one of the labs I have taught on a regular basis. Though it is manufactured in a FDA regulated pharmaceutical company lab where it undergoes rigorous quality control and quantitative testing in purity and analytical processes that verify dosage and purity in its many forms such as caplets, capsules, tablets or elixir.

