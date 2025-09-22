The Contrarian

Jason
Jason
7h

Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries both need to be replaced as leaders of the Democrats in their respective legislative bodies. Both have failed abysmally in leading and organizing a united and strong opposition to Trump's authoritarian takeover.

What we get instead are endless 'strongly worded letters' and capitulation.

Both of these leaders (along with many, but not all, other Democrats, to be fair) voted for the lionizing and sanctifying of Charles Kirk last week, despite his history as a white supremacist, misogynist, divisive provocateur. This was just a more recent cowardly move by these two leaders.

It is amazing that both of these New York elected leaders had no problem voting for the hagiography of Kirk, while neither has yet endorsed the Democratic choice for New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Mike Hammer
7h
7h

One thing people can do is get the app “Goods Unite Us” which shows you which political party you support when you purchase something. Imagine if we all did this.

