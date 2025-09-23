The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

HERE WE GO AGAIN. "The China virus! The China virus!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Basically, the fact has been established that everything coming out of the orange convicted felon's mouth - and every single one working for his regime or voting for him - is a lie, to be absolutely ignored or countered with facts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture