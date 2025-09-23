I watched Monday’s White House press conference with alarm. There was President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others, suggesting that Tylenol use during pregnancy might be linked to autism. “There's no harm,” he insisted, “in discouraging its use.”

As a physician who has spent years caring for pregnant patients and sick infants, I can tell you there absolutely is harm. And there's no new science to justify this dangerous rhetoric.

This wasn't medicine or public health speaking from that podium; it was politics masquerading as medical advice. And I've seen what happens when ideology invades the sacred space between doctor and patient: patients suffer.

Let me be clear about what we actually know about autism. It’s overwhelmingly genetic, about 80% of cases trace back to our DNA. Yes, a few medications have been linked to increased autism risk, and we already avoid those during pregnancy. We know that maternal diabetes matters, that very short intervals between pregnancies can contribute, and that advanced paternal age, particularly fathers over 50, roughly doubles the risk.

But Tylenol? Acetaminophen has never been part of this equation. It has been studied across millions of pregnancies and infants. It remains our safest, most effective option for pain and fever during pregnancy and for babies under six months. Its safety record speaks for itself.

We know what real drug dangers look like. In the 1960s, thalidomide was marketed as a harmless sleep aid and anti-nausea medication. It caused thousands of devastating birth defects and reshaped how we regulate drug safety forever. For years, we gave children aspirin for fevers until we discovered its link to Reye’s syndrome, a rare but often fatal condition that forced us to completely change our approach.

Those were tragedies backed by evidence. Tylenol isn’t in that category, and equating it with drugs that truly caused harm isn't just misleading; it’s reckless.

What terrifies me most isn’t just the misinformation itself; it’s the chilling effect it creates. When leaders question safe treatments, both patients and physicians start to hesitate. I've already seen this playbook.

After Roe v. Wade fell, we published a paper showing physicians were delaying treating ectopic pregnancies, influenced by fear of legal consequences. We also saw cases of ruptured tubes and preventable harm. Women suffered because doctors were afraid to act.

Now I’m imagining the pregnant patient who arrives in my emergency room with a dangerous fever but refuses Tylenol because she's terrified of “harming her baby.” I’m thinking about the parents of a three-month-old who won’t give acetaminophen for a high fever because the president cast doubt on its safety.

Untreated fevers can trigger seizures and cause organ damage. They have also been linked to later neurodevelopmental diagnoses. Before we had modern fever reducers, children suffered devastating consequences like hearing loss or even death from unchecked fevers. I refuse to let political posturing drag us back to that dark place.

The COVID pandemic taught us how deadly misinformation can be. Lies about masks, vaccines, and treatments cost lives. But this moment feels uniquely dangerous.

COVID was uncharted territory—science was evolving in real time as we learned about a new virus. This is completely different. Tylenol is one of the most studied medications in human history, used safely for decades in pregnancy and infancy. This isn’t uncertainty being spun into policy; this is settled science being twisted into propaganda. In many ways, that makes it worse.

The consequences of undermining Tylenol are crystal clear to me:

Pregnant people will suffer from untreated fevers, increasing risks for both mother and baby. Infants will be denied the only fever reducer that's safe in their first six months of life. And I'll waste time fighting misinformation instead of the many other things I could be doing with my own precious time.

The claim that discouraging Tylenol does “no harm” is flatly wrong. The harm is immediate and profound.

We've learned hard lessons throughout medical history. Thalidomide taught us to scrutinize drugs for safety in pregnancy. Reye’s syndrome taught us to change course when evidence shows harm. COVID taught us that political rhetoric can literally kill people.

The real danger isn’t the pill in the bottle, it’s the propaganda coming from the podium. When politics overrules science, patients pay the price.

That’s exactly why we physicians must speak with one unified voice. We have a responsibility to remind our patients, our communities, and our leaders that medical guidance must come from evidence, not ideology. It’s our duty to advocate for science-based recommendations that empower parents to make truly informed decisions for their families.

Tylenol keeps pregnant people and babies safe. Undermining it puts them directly at risk. That’s the truth and we need to make sure that truth prevails.

Dara Kass is an emergency physician and the founder of FemInEM, an organization dedicated to the advancement of women in emergency medicine and addressing reproductive healthcare issues in our emergency departments.