The Contrarian

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2hEdited

While I'm grateful that my state is joining with California and Washington to make vaccines accessible, a patchwork policy won't protect hypermobile Americans. I don't even travel anymore, but I will be subjected to the disease carriers who move in and out of Oregon, threatening my health and my life.

I have spent 5 years diligently avoiding contracting covid--and 63 years avoiding measles, polio, whooping cough, mumps, tetanus, and whatever else I have been inoculated against--only to be thrown into a pool of diseased Americans and our visitors. Oh, yes. It's not a slur. Anyone who has ever played tag on the playground knows how contagion works.

I'm furious at the utter stupidity and disregard from my fellow Americans. My father survived polio and went on to become a physician. Thank god he's dead and won't witness this destruction.

Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
3h

Thank you for this very informative article. As always.

But... I'm left sputtering.

Absolutely pathetic demonstration of Democratic leadership.

Without in any way diminishing the fight shown by Senator Baldwin and 12 other Senate colleagues who called for Kennedy's resignation - why oh why wasn't Senator Baldwin joined by ALL Senate Democrats? Should have been a unanimous show of force.

