The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Lovell's avatar
David Lovell
13hEdited

This post is mixing up two different issues, related as they may be. The fact that it's women who perform the caregiving may be a primary reason such labor is uncompensated. But that's not why it's unfair to caregivers to leave them with such few options. I'm now approaching 80, but a severe case of post-polio syndrome means that my wife needs me to do all the household work and see that she's well fed, happy and comfortable. I've been doing this for over ten years, and it sure would be nice to have more financial support and some respite options. The fact that I'm a man and my wife is a woman is irrelevant to the need.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary T. Pytelewski's avatar
Mary T. Pytelewski
13h

Our country has been benefiting from the free labor of women forever. To make matters worse, that work was often unappreciated and taken for granted. Now, even Japanese women are saying, wait a minute, this is wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture