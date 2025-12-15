The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

"What distinguishes polarization from tribalism? Kennedy and Hatch were polarized, but they saw each other as legitimate actors, if misguided, working to create a better America. In today’s environment, their counterparts see those on the other side as evil, trying to destroy our way of life."

But suppose the other side, Republicans, have signed on with extremists who literally are trying to destroy our way of life--one of inclusion built over the past 75 years, one striving toward economic equality, one that believes our shared government should help all of us, not just a subset? Whether that comes from ignorance, selfishness, or evil--for is it not evil to let children starve?--doesn't really matter.

Putting healthcare out of range for aging and compromised people who will suffer and die is definitely one way to destroy a way of life. Incarcerating or killing folks without due process, ditto. Refusing to hold crooks accountable or pardoning them so you won't look so bad, also ditto. No narrative seems to fit our time right now--we are being attacked by our fellow citizens, really for reasons that are based on lies and ignorance and fear. If that's tribalism, it's on one side only.

1h

Newt Gingrich, who would have thought. This was well before I had really paid attention to politics.

