KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4hEdited

JUST A REMINDER that the issues we worked on at Greenpeace 40 years ago are all being undone by the Loser regime:

No roads in the roadless Arctic

Yes, protect our drinking water via wetlands conservation

No offshore oil drilling

Yes, increase solar and wind electricity generation

No more nuclear bomb testing

Yes, increase protection for endangered species

No more clear-cutting on national forests and other public lands

Yes, regulate factory emissions

No more nuclear waste to leave for the next generations

AMERICA FIRST MY ASS

