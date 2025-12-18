The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
1h

I have been to Bath, England, Austin's birthplace, twice. Wonderful town, also famous for its Roman baths that are underground. Jane's house, which I remember touring, was very understated and nice. If anyone who reads this is going to the UK, check it out, you'll be charmed by the town the way I was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture