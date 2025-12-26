The Best of the Congress
Real leadership is present if you know where to look
We have spent the year commiserating with you over the shortcomings of most congressional Democrats. However, we have also seen profiles in courage and political excellence. These lawmakers have demonstrated that the minority is not without influence or power. These politicians consistently revealed not just the evils of the Trump regime, but the cowardice and irresponsibility of Trump’s MAGA pawns on the Hill. These lawmakers, too, deserve a shout out.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) inspired the country with a 25-hr. speech on March 31-April 1, which broke Strom Thurmond’s anti-civil rights filibuster. Enjoy some highlights:
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) delivered his own marathon masterclass in October on the threats to democracy:
https://www.opb.org/article/2025/10/22/oregon-senator-jeff-merkley-speaks-holding-floor-overnight-decry-authoritarianism/
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Cal.), in June, was manhandled, thrown to the ground, and hustled out of the room when he simply tried to question Homeland Security Department Secretary Kristi Noem about federal immigration forces’ acts of brutality. He then delivered with immense dignity this speech on the Senate floor:
Six Democratic lawmakers, veterans of the military or intelligence services, produced a video reminding military personnel of their obligation to refuse to follow plainly illegal orders. They thoroughly rattled Trump, who went so far as to write a Truth Social post suggesting their behavior was “seditious,” the punishment for which is death, and set the stage for a furious debate on the extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been a force of nature—inspiring protestors, inveighing against autocracy, and restating fundamental principles on which the country was founded. If you ever need to recharge your batteries and lift your spirits, check out her BlueSky account. One hopes she will replace Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sooner rather than later in the Senate.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in April had the courage to go to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He helped debunk the lie that Abrego Garcia was a dangerous gang member. More than any lawmaker, he focused the public’s attention on the illegal and inhumane effort to deport migrants to CECOT. He remains a forceful voice and fighter against the Trump regime, most recently co-sponsoring the Prohibiting Unauthorized Military Action in Venezuela Act of 2025.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has effectively become the constitutional law tutor for the nation throughout the Trump era. He consistently reveals and denounces Trump’s assault on the Constitution. He uses what power he has to investigate Trump outrages and put out searing reports on misconduct, corruption, and policy failures. He is a favorite at resistance events and here at The Contrarian. Rakin’s appearances at committee hearings are invariably effective and memorable, and he is not afraid to litigate against the lawless Trump regime. What’s more, he does it all with good cheer, humanity, and wit.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I), in dozens of floor speeches over the years, has exposed the Supreme Court justices’ ethical misconduct, the role of dark money that influences the high court, and the weaponization of the Justice Department. In more than 300 speeches, he has shined a light on the dangers of climate change as well as climate change denial. While not the chairman (yet), Whitehouse is the most prominent figure on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He uses his position to denounce the abusive conduct of federal immigration forces, skillfully grill and slam incompetent and dangerous Trump officials or nominees (leading the charge against Emil Bove’s nomination), demand evidence to expose wrongdoing, elevate the pedophile-coverup scandal, and drill down on corruption. Without question, he should take over as chairman/ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee when Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) retires.
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Cal.) has adeptly served as point man for Democrats in investigating Trump’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and foot-dragging in the release of files in which Trump is repeatedly mentioned. From his perch as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee (since June), Garcia has been confronting the regime on Trump’s corruption, shutdown shenanigans, FCC lawlessness, DHS abuses, and interference with (or firing) inspectors general. Imagine what he could (and hopefully will) do in the majority with the power of subpoena.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) champions pro-worker and pro-consumer policy as she leads the ongoing fight against Trump’s corrupt oligarchy. She has been a ferocious critic of Trump’s corruption and his utter failure to lower prices. Faced with Trump’s dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Warren doggedly defended the entity she helped create. She has consistently skewered OMB director Russ Vought who has dismantled the CFPB and explained how its destruction encourages scams and abuse and forfeits billions of dollars that could be returned to taxpayers. She has demanded an investigation into Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte’s possible misconduct and misuse of federal funds in his quest to cook up a specious, vindictive claims against Trump’s enemies. She has fearlessly condemned the ballroom travesty, denounced deregulation of banks, fought against media monopolies, and slammed Trump for pricing millions out of healthcare coverage. Should Democrats win the Senate, Warren would likely chair the Finance and Banking Committees. That alone is reason to fight for the majority.
