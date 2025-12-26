Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been a force of nature —inspiring protestors, inveighing against autocracy, and restating fundamental principles on which the country was founded. If you ever need to recharge your batteries and lift your spirits, check out her BlueSky account . One hopes she will replace Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sooner rather than later in the Senate.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in April had the courage to go to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He helped debunk the lie that Abrego Garcia was a dangerous gang member. More than any lawmaker, he focused the public’s attention on the illegal and inhumane effort to deport migrants to CECOT. He remains a forceful voice and fighter against the Trump regime, most recently co-sponsoring the Prohibiting Unauthorized Military Action in Venezuela Act of 2025.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) champions pro-worker and pro-consumer policy as she leads the ongoing fight against Trump’s corrupt oligarchy. She has been a ferocious critic of Trump’s corruption and his utter failure to lower prices. Faced with Trump’s dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Warren doggedly defended the entity she helped create. She has consistently skewered OMB director Russ Vought who has dismantled the CFPB and explained how its destruction encourages scams and abuse and forfeits billions of dollars that could be returned to taxpayers. She has demanded an investigation into Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte’s possible misconduct and misuse of federal funds in his quest to cook up a specious, vindictive claims against Trump’s enemies. She has fearlessly condemned the ballroom travesty, denounced deregulation of banks, fought against media monopolies, and slammed Trump for pricing millions out of healthcare coverage. Should Democrats win the Senate, Warren would likely chair the Finance and Banking Committees. That alone is reason to fight for the majority.