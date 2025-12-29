The tendency, understandably, in Donald Trump’s second term is to focus on events in Washington, D.C. and the national and global consequences of his disastrous domestic and foreign initiatives. But because he and his antics have dominated and decimated the federal government, resistance within states and cities have become even more important. State and city elected officials (as well as political movements beyond Washington, D.C.) have become some of the most valuable fighters in the battle to preserve democracy.

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland: Moore continues to shine as a skilled advocate for American values (e.g., inclusion, decency) and the rule of law. While managing the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the fall-out from DOGE, and state budget, he kept up a drumbeat of criticism of Trump’s assault on functional government, misuse of the military, and abject racism. While Moore disclaims interest in 2028, do not be surprised if he appears on a presidential ticket in the near future.

Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois: Pritzker distinguished himself this year in his unflagging defiance of Trump’s disastrous policies, willingness to defend migrants in his state, support for sane healthcare policy, and eagerness to fight fire with fire in the redistricting battle. He thereby lifted himself to the top tier of 2028 presidential contenders.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California: No Democrat has mastered social media snark quite as completely as Newsom and his team. He plainly relishes endless opportunities for skewering, mocking, and humiliating Trump. Newsom put muscle behind his rhetoric in championing Proposition 50 to respond to Trump’s Texas re-redistricting power grab. He too has risen to the top echelon of 2028 contenders.

Democratic state attorneys general: These unheralded heroes stand at the vanguard of the democracy fight. They have brought dozens of suits against Trump’s lawless actions on SNAP, birthright citizenship, National Guard occupation, tariffs, DOGE unilateral cuts, and more. Their persistent efforts in court have held back the tide of authoritarianism and shielded their constituents from many horrors of MAGA rule.

Big city mayors and neighbors vs. ICE, CBP, and National Guard deployments: Mayors Karen Bass (Los Angeles), Keith Wilson (Portland), Jacob Frey (Minneapolis), Brandon Johnson (Chicago), and Viv Lyles (Charlotte) all stood up against the Trump regime’s brutal, lawless and racist juggernaut deployed against immigrant communities. They summoned their residents’ better angels to stand with their neighbors. They resisted cooperating with ICE and maintained support for immigrants in the face of political pressure, lawsuits, and even threats.

Ordinary (albeit heroic) residents rose to the occasion as well, in peaceful and often whimsical protest, devising an early warning system for their neighbors—and when necessary, by refusing to indict or convict protestors.

Missouri referendum and Indiana anti-redistricting activists: People Not Politicians, the grassroots campaign to overturn Missouri Republicans’ re-redistricted map successfully gathered hundreds of thousands of signature to get their measure on the ballot. “There should be nothing for politicians to fear about a referendum,” said Richard von Glahn, executive director of the group, who organized 2,000 volunteer signature-gatherers. “[S]o when I see politicians doing desperate actions, coming up with extreme legal theories just to keep this from the ballot, what they’re really saying is, ‘We don’t want voters to have the final say in how our democracy works.’ And that is a message that falls extremely flat with Missouri voters.” This could be the second successful progressive referendum in Missouri, following the jaw-dropping win on abortion in 2024.

Meanwhile, in Indiana, pro-democracy groups including Common Cause and local Indivisible chapters, scored a remarkable redistricting victory in very red Indiana, overcoming threats of violence (and of political retribution from Trump and Heritage Action). “The 19 to 31 vote was a highly public defeat for Mr. Trump, who has spent significant political capital pushing for redrawn maps in Republican-led states and who repeatedly threatened political consequences for Indiana Republicans who did not fall in line,” the New York Times reported.

Zohran Mamdani: The mayor-elect’s stellar rise from obscurity to victory, and his creation of an historic grassroots movement reverberated throughout the country. His humane focus on affordability, social media adroitness, deft handling of Trump, and consistent good cheer provide a model for Democrats. His victory should chastise the establishment billionaire class who flailed away in a futile effort to defeat him. Democrats would be wise to appreciate the Mamdani phenomenon, regardless of policy differences. If Democrats want to win elections, their big tent better be big enough for Mamdani and his followers.

Virginia Democrats: Virginia Democrats picked up an astounding 13 seats in the House of Delegates and swept all statewide races with Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger leading the charge. Their success should inspire Democrats to organize early for 2026, focus on the issues that matter most, and run straight at the unpopular MAGA president. It also helps to have a rising Democratic star at the top of the ticket.

Governor-elect of New Jersey Mikie Sherrill: Defying expectations for a nip-and-tuck race or even a GOP upset, the former Navy officer and prosecutor running on affordability won by nearly 15 points in an election with record-high turnout for a governor’s race. Sherill won 94% of the Black vote and 68% of Hispanics, rebutting punditry that pronounced that Democrats had permanently alienated these voters. (She also won white women by 8 points and non-college graduates by a point.) In blasting the shutdown capitulators, she aligned herself with young, aggressive fighters in the party.

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky: As a pro-choice Democrat governor in a deep red state who hasn’t thrown LGBTQ+ people bus and who never failed to stand up to Trump, Beshear is turning heads. CBS recently reported, “Heading into what could be a favorable national political environment in the 2026 midterms, Beshear is leading the Democratic Governors Association as it tries to win in states where his party has either lost ground or are hoping to hold on to critical seats.” He has managed the state through one natural disaster after another, taken a responsible stance on guns and racked up an impressive economic record. It’s hard not to draw comparisons to two other winning Democratic governors from Republican-dominated states: Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.