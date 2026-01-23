The Contrarian

James
32m

So Don the Con has disinvited Mark Carney from his little Gaza boondoggle? Amazing! Just when I think that he can't get any more petty, any more like a spoiled two-year-old, he manages to do it. I think it's his superpower.

