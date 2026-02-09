The Contrarian

"Norway’s runs cold — and that can be more dangerous. High-trust societies don’t just dislike corruption; they are built on the assumption that elites will not behave like a separate species."

Norway is a civilized nation. It cares for its citizens and it expects that they act and behave ethically and morally. That's why their crime rate is half of what is found in the US and their murder and rape rates are 10 times less.

It's no surprise that in Norway their elites are held accountable for crimes, especially crimes against young girls. In America if you have money and power, you've been untouchable.

Epstein and the foreclosure crisis proves this. No elite has been held to account for crimes against young girls, and nothing happened to the rich after 2008 housing crash where Wall Street banks walked away from their fraud and crimes against American homeowners.

What has been done is a disgrace and disgusting to all parties involved. Queen Elizabeth found out about Andrew and she didn’t take it lightly. She was a classy woman in general and she expected her children to behave honorably and maintain a level of decorum that exemplifies the British royal family. If it’s bad and off limits to the royals then the same should apply to everyone else.

