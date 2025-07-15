The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
8m

Welcome to Texas, where:

1. women love to be third class citizens, behind white males and embryos/zygotes

2. many citizens are regularly killed by floods, which are known to happen on a regular basis and no early warning system is even discussed, much less put in action

3. the same goes for tornadoes, hurricanes, all other natural disasters

3. where people regularly freeze to death in winter, because they can't afford food and heat, or the entire system breaks down, every winter

4. where people keep voting for the same damn criminals (Paxton) and cruel idiots like Abbott, Cruz, Cornyn, Crenshaw, Jackson, Roy, etc. (just to name a few of the many brain- and spineless monsters who keep collecting paychecks without doing anything for it)

I feel sorry for all the blue voters in Texas. You are in as bad a shape as we are in Arkansas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture