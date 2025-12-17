The Contrarian

David Parrish
5m

Jeff, thank you for your service! Hopefully the LOSS of service and catastrophic effects will knock some sense into even the most hard core right wingers.

George
1h

The medicaid cuts are timed to start after the 2026 vote. The Party constantly chiming about reducing government red tape at least will force states to hire people to get those monthly activity reports and send out the denial letters. Most can now be computerized. But the appeals - if such process is allowed - will require extra state and recipient input. How many risk firing (and losing both job and Medicaid) to contest the denial?

And access after facilities need to close or shutter a cardiac or obstetric department will lead to longer uncomfortable travel. But will these rural folk most affected vote in 2026 or 2028?

