The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
1hEdited

I am neither a Republican or Democrat. I am a Decent-tarian. I support decency in our country and world. Competence, too. Trump, and his acolytes, are neither.

THAT’s what motivates me to support your EXCELLENT work at the Contrarian.

Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris Dortch's avatar
Chris Dortch
1h

I'm a Contrarian because I love my country and respect our history too much to have it trashed by an ignrorant, grifting buffoon. He wants to mess with the USPS? Ben Franklin created the Post Office! The nerve. He tramples on the Constitution? Our founding fathers wrote that. We CANNOT have a grifting, lying, stealing, career loser at literally everything he's tried undermine the Constitution or threaten the democracy millions of Americans have died defending. I stand behind Norm and Jen and their excellent team of experts, and I'll keep subscribing, even after we rid ourselves of the Trump menace. And WE WILL rid ourselves of him. The Contrarian gives me hope, and I'm grateful Jen and Norm joined forces to lace up the gloves and step into the ring with the forces who would destroy this great nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture