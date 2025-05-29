Today we celebrate the 1,000th POST since we launched in January! Thank you, Contrarians. It’s hard to believe what we’ve accomplished together in a relative blink of an eye (though it feels like a lifetime…just us?)

has written a searing column every weekday since we started, and

has released his comprehensive publisher’s roundup every week while continuing his non-stop litigation against the Trump chaos machine.

Our mission to deliver unflinching writing launched The Contrarian, and we’ve been so lucky to have added cultural columnist

to our staff, as well as more regular contributors, legal experts, editorial comics, and singular food writers than we could list in one newsletter. We are grateful to each one of them.

You’ve seen a lot of us, too! We decided to jump-start your mornings with Coffee With the Contrarians, have gone Live on breaking news throughout each week to provide a trusted perspective, and were thrilled to add three weekly shows: “The Tea” with

; “Let’s Do Lunch,” an economics Q&A with

; and “Offsides with

,” to discuss the intersection of sports, culture, and politics.

We’ve welcomed exciting faces to our regular roster like

for legal and cultural insights; Kyiv-based

to keep you updated on global affairs; public defender

to offer informed, lucid updates on the courts;

and Indivisible to tell us when and where to gather together in protest; and

with visual analyses of sexism and other ’isms in the media, among many others.

We’ve made countless videos to commemorate moments along the way, like when Trump called out Norm; when resistance musicians Dropkick Murphys helped us amplify the message that “Courage is Contagious”; or when Kristi Noem went to Congress, to name just a few.

And yet, we know there is much more to do.

With your help, we will publish thousands more posts, Jen will do countless more interviews, Norm will go to court hundreds more times with Democracy Defenders—whatever it takes to keep the flame of opposition aglow. (And of course, there will be so many more Contrarian Pets of the Week.)

YOU, our fiercely dedicated community, are at the heart of what we do. Thank you for embracing independent pro-democracy media, for sharing your opinions and ideas, and for being in this fight alongside us.

We are over 560,000 strong, and growing every day. Now is the time to join us in our patriotic opposition. To support our work in the court of law and the court of public opinion, subscribe, upgrade, or gift The Contrarian to a friend.

Become a Contrarian!

Give a gift subscription

This milestone has us wondering, what makes you a Contrarian?

“We are owned by nobody. That means we are all responsible for holding power to account. And that is what we, as Contrarians, get to do every day.” —Jen Rubin, Editor-in-Chief

“Community, coalitions, and culture are requisite tools for combating autocracy. At The Contrarian, we offer the comprehensive coverage you’re seeking, unencumbered by invested restraints, free of equivocations or excuses. And we find a way to laugh our way through it all.” —Norm Eisen, Publisher

“If I ever have grandchildren (no pressure; don’t want them), and they ask me what I did when authoritarianism came to America, I’ll be able to say, ‘I was part of the media resistance. I was a Contrarian.’” —Jamie Riley, Senior Editor

We want to hear from our community ➡️ What makes you a Contrarian?

Reply in the comments, or email us at submit@contrariannews.org for us to share.