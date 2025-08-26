The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Texas Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. on Republicans' attempt to predetermine victory

"This is the land of the free not the land that you must agree with me."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Aug 26, 2025
Share
Transcript

Upon the return of Texas Democrats to the state last week after breaking quorum, Republicans forced them to sign permission slips and be followed by a Texas department of public safety officer in order to leave the house chamber.

Now, Texas Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. joins Jen to discuss the destructive, anti-democratic gerrymandering happening in Texas, how MAGA thrives off of manufacturing division between social groups, and why Trump’s draconian immigration policies hurt everyone.

State Representative Ramón Romero, Jr. is in his sixth term proudly representing the people of House District 90 in Fort Worth, Texas, and also serves as the Chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus for the 89th Texas Legislative Session. Rep. Romero is currently serving on the House Committee on Calendars, Natural Resources, and Licensing & Administrative Procedures.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture