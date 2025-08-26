Texas Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. on Republicans' attempt to predetermine victory

Upon the return of Texas Democrats to the state last week after breaking quorum, Republicans forced them to sign permission slips and be followed by a Texas department of public safety officer in order to leave the house chamber.

Now, Texas Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. joins Jen to discuss the destructive, anti-democratic gerrymandering happening in Texas, how MAGA thrives off of manufacturing division between social groups, and why Trump’s draconian immigration policies hurt everyone.

State Representative Ramón Romero, Jr. is in his sixth term proudly representing the people of House District 90 in Fort Worth, Texas, and also serves as the Chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus for the 89th Texas Legislative Session. Rep. Romero is currently serving on the House Committee on Calendars, Natural Resources, and Licensing & Administrative Procedures.