Sally
1h

There should be some regulations limiting the permissible hours for legislation to be debated and voted on. Something like normal business hours plus television prime time!

Michelle Jordan
2h

It would seem to me the bounty hunter laws would only provoke just more criminality. Allowing something like this could be done with malicious intent. A state that supports legislation like that is not just irresponsible but also morally bankrupt. Federal tax money that goes to Texas should be cut off until that law is completely repealed. A state that enables malicious behavior should Never be supported by the Federal government. Abbott, Paxton, and Patrick are all corrupt dirt bags.

