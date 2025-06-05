The Contrarian

Jennifer Weiss-Wolf
Thank you or writing this, Mimi. Always grateful for your voice!

Cecelia Schmieder
Thank you. I strongly agree on all points and only wish I could explain all this so perfectly instead of feeling overwhelmed into incoherence by the multiple levels of insanity. Yet I try to say/write something because I am disgusted by so many other non-Jews who--even if they know better--seem like middle schoolers trying not to attract the attention of the bully.

Jews targeted for (badly) perceived events half a world away, and yet the chorus of "Zionism isn't antisemitism" is still going strong. Sheila Katz's NYT opinion piece, to which Mimi Rocah linked, was similarly clear--and predictably, the comment section filled with people excusing the horrific antisemitic Colorado man setting Jews on fire for being Jews because "Gaza", to be rec-ed up by the anonymous internet mob. The NYT (which has also been a major offender in the pattern headline-inflammatory-Hamas-issued-lies, drag-feet-to-smallprint-corrections) would never allow such a flood of violence-promoting (and misinformed) hate at any other group.

Okay, that was a bunch of argle-bargle. Nevermind. What Mimi Rocah wrote.

