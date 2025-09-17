The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacie Johnston's avatar
Stacie Johnston
7h

The First Amendment is 1st for a reason.

Without it, the other Amendments sort of don’t matter.

This is a battle all sides should care about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Rick Herbst's avatar
Rick Herbst
7h

I am completely with you until you get to the part about forming grassroots organizations. What we need, now, this day, in this climate, is something far superior to the impotent, nutless, weak, Ken Martin-led Democratic National Committee. If they are going to stand for “the left” in the rest of the ways their politicians under their banner supported by our money AND the money of the extremely wealthy, they musk RISK OFFENDING DONORS to be that force which provides the pro-bono work, drive the top-down adoption of legislation protecting workers - all while supporting the ground up efforts as well with MONEY, FUNDING, and most of all, MARKETING to spread a COHERENT PLATFORM MESSAGE.

I’m fed up with emails asking for my $5. What the hell did it buy ANY of us in the last DECADE-PLUS? Seriously? The Democratic Party - at the DNC level - needs new leadership, needs a co-opting by political and rhetorical WARRIORS of a NEW generation and NEW blood. The old ones have failed, yet (go listen to him 2 weeks ago - Ken Martin on YouTube) their leaders are pushing bullshit action in the wrong direction at the wrong time. They have the mantle. They need to pass it on to those willing to show backbone and fight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
172 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture