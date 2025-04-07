Playback speed
Take Your Ball and Go Home: Sportswriter Pablo Torre and Jen Rubin on Trump’s failed Appropriation of Sports

“We’re seeing so much B.S. on sports from this White House that it infuriates anyone who actually knows sports”
Jennifer Rubin
and
Pablo Torre
Apr 07, 2025
Washington Nationals fans watch out, this Contrarian is an LA Dodgers ride or die.

If alienating American voters wasn’t enough, Trump has now lost sports fans too—exposing, yet again, how little he truly knows about the games he takes credit for loving. His latest baseball blunder is a perfect case study. Pablo Torre and Jen Rubin discuss the White House’s failed athletic pandering and how meritocracy in sports serves as an apt metaphor for our current political discourse.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

Jennifer Rubin
