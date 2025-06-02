Talking Feds is the only independent podcast honored with all three: a Webby Honoree, a Signal Award, and a W3 Award.

: the Elon Musk Era of government came to an abrupt end as the architect of DOGE left the Administration, somewhat the worse for wear and tear. What remains in his wake of DOGE’s slash-and-burn agenda is unclear. Senator Barbara Boxer, Mara Liasson, and Stuart Stevens join Harry to assess the Musk experiment. We then move on to Trump’s no-holds-barred war against Harvard, and the damage it threatens for the school and American society as a whole. We then turn to the moving target of Trump’s TACO tariffs.