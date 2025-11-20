Understandably, California Democrats have been nervous about their 2026 gubernatorial race. A video (leaked by one of her disgruntled staff members?), which cemented congresswoman Katie Porter’s image as a rude, tyrannical boss, sapped enthusiasm for her run. Neither former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (who ran once unsuccessfully for governor and has personal baggage) or former secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra (genial but undistinguished in the Biden Cabinet, and lacking the aggressive demeanor to duke it out with MAGA Republicans these days), has caught fire.

But now, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Cal.)—a fierce antagonist of Donald Trump—seems poised to enter the race, perhaps as soon as tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This development might be the handiwork of Swalwell’s prominent supporter, former speaker Nancy Pelosi. (After her hand in Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 race and role in shepherding through Prop. 50, you will forgive me for suspecting Pelosi continues to orchestrate Democrats’ best political maneuvers.)

An announcement on Kimmel’s show would be entirely fitting for the media-savvy Swalwell. Adept at creating viral moments, Swalwell surely can appreciate Kimmel’s recent face-off against the regime and Disney/ABC’s cowardly decision to suspend him, which sparked a robust consumer boycott and burst of pro-democracy energy. Both Kimmel and Swalwell grasp that skewering Donald Trump is a way to draw attention and endear oneself to progressives.

In this case, Swalwell might thank Trump for elevating his profile at a critical moment. As Politico put it, “best of all for Swalwell, the Trump administration targeted him with mortgage and tax fraud allegations late last week — just in time to use the president’s attacks in a campaign launch.” Getting smeared by Trump’s corrupt minions in the Justice Department fits nicely with “the theory of the case Swalwell’s allies were constructing for his campaign,” namely, that Swalwell is the most capable successor to Gov. Gavin Newsom to lead his state’s defense against Trump’s corrupt reign of vengeance and violence.

Swalwell served as the House’s former impeachment manager in Trump second Senate trial and played a prominent role in the first. “A former prosecutor, Swalwell was one of the earliest Democrats to call for investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and played a role in both of Trump’s impeachment proceedings,” NBC recalled. NBC also noted that for months Swalwell had predicted Trump would prosecute him (as Trump has done with so-called political enemies, such as former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Tish James.)

When it comes to policy, Swalwell has distinguished himself on the gun violence issue, making it a core part of his short-lived 2020 presidential race. In his statement dropping out of that race, he noted, “I entered this race determined to elevate the issue of gun violence, and at the debate, three top-tier candidates embraced my idea to ban and buy back every single assault weapon in America.” He continued, “Putting this idea and this larger issue of gun violence front and center in the Democratic policy discussion is an accomplishment, dedicated to the students, moms, and other activists who tirelessly demand action to save American lives.”

Swalwell has also been an aggressive advocate for green energy, routinely garnering near perfect ratings from environmental groups. He repeatedly has demonstrated his rhetorical deftness during House committee questioning of witnesses. Exemplifying his talent in skewering inane MAGA positions and climate change deniers, he made a splash mocking supposed free market Republicans who want to constrict investment funds that prioritize Environmental, Social, and Governance investment. (Are Republicans opposed to investors reaping ample returns for their customers?)

In a recent interview, Swalwell has followed the lead of winning Democrats this month in leaning into the affordability issue. But Swalwell, more than anything, represents a fighting persona in the mold of current Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Swalwell, 45, certainly seems to possess the aggressive tactics and communication finesse found in a generation of younger Democrats who are seeking to take their place at the top of the party. (Swalwell’s potential gubernatorial opponents range from Villaraigosa, 72, to Porter, 51. None seem as quick on their feet, or as likeable while smacking down MAGA buffoons.) One can easily imagine him joining the impressive cohort of younger, hard-charging, but pragmatic governors such as New Jersey’s governor-elect Mikie Sherrill or Virginia’s governor-elect Abigail Spanberger.

In a primary featuring multiple center-left candidates with ample experience, the deciding factor likely will not come down to a policy dispute. Voters will be asking themselves who they want at the top of the ticket in a midterm race post-Prop. 50 redistricting and who is best equipped to navigate the state through the last two years of the Trump regime. The candidate with the superior media presence, the capacity to generate viral moments that break through the political din, and the most memorable debate performance(s) when tens of millions of California Democrats will get to assess the candidates will have a leg up in a crowded field. If those considerations sound as if they would favor Swalwell, you can understand his interest in the race.

It is far from clear that other candidates would give way to Swalwell should he decide to enter, but for voters, donors, and activists desperately seeking a new face in the contest, Swalwell will generate some immediate goodwill. What he does with his opportunity, and whether Trump winds up boosting Swalwell’s profile once again (by pursuing another frivolous and vindictive prosecution), will decide the next governor in the biggest, most influential blue state.

Democrats are fully aware that whoever wins the governorship will become a key figure atop the Democratic Party. And that is why, as important as the California governor’s race may be for the state itself, the race also has huge implications for 2026, 2028, and beyond. You therefore can be sure the race will generate ample attention and turn into one of the most expensive in the 2026 cycle.