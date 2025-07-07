It’s our annual end-of-term Supreme Court special episode of

, with a roundtable of three of the most eminent Court watchers in the country:

, Melissa Murray, and

. The nationwide injunction case capped off a conservative juggernaut of a term in which the 6 conservative justices expanded Executive power, contracted individual rights, augmented the Court’s own power vis-a-vis lower courts, and pretty much had their way in all important cases.