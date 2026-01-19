Supreme Court Considers Axing Voting Rights

The fate of voting rights is on the Supreme Court’s docket. Our highest court, which has been accused of being MAGA compromised, is set to publish their decision on Louisiana v. Callais, a case that tackles racial discrimination in congressional mapping.

With so much at stake, we called in an expert to break down the facts about the case, and the consequences of cutting Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Janai Nelson, Lead Counsel and President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, sits down with Jen for an overview of the history behind the case and an explanation of the VRA’s impact on the civil and political rights of minority communities. Jen and Nelson call for renewed civic engagement and a modern civil rights movement to defend and strengthen multiracial democracy.

Janai Nelson is President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF), the nation’s premier civil rights law organization fighting for racial justice and equality. Nelson formerly served as Associate Director-Counsel and as a member of LDF’s litigation and policy teams. She has also served as interim director of LDF’s Thurgood Marshall Institute and in various other leadership capacities at LDF.