By Mitch Landrieu

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from my years of public service, it’s this: The Super Bowl is more than just a game for New Orleans; it’s a celebration of everything that makes this city special.

This has been especially evident in the nearly two decades since Hurricane Katrina devastated our region. As we open our arms for an 11th Super Bowl, we welcome not only the game but also the world to a city that has rebounded in every way from some of the worst natural and manmade disasters in U.S. history.

In 2013, when New Orleans last hosted the Super Bowl—just over seven years after the storm and just three years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill—we showed the world that we could rise from the ashes. Despite the post-halftime power outage, the city shined (pun intended). We showcased our resilient people, culture, and forward momentum to about 110 million viewers around the globe. As important as the pregame montages are for viewers, it was a critical moment for the international media to see and feel what had been happening on the ground. At that time, much of New Orleans was still deep in the immediate “recovery.” The Super Bowl became a rallying point, a reminder that our city was standing tall again. Despite the odds, we were proving that we could not only rebuild our city but also that we were thriving.

In 2015, the 10th anniversary of Katrina, and in 2018, our 300th anniversary, we again demonstrated the remarkable progress we made against all odds. These moments gave us focus and pride, reinforcing the idea that New Orleans is a city defined not by the devastation it has faced but by how it has overcome it.

This year, the stakes are high. The Super Bowl comes just weeks after a tragic terrorist attack on Bourbon Street that shocked the world. But as we always do, we’ve rallied. The entire state has supported efforts to provide enhanced security and beautify our city. The award-winning airport terminal that commenced during my terms as mayor is refreshed and rebranded. Thousands of volunteers from across the state will show off our world-class hospitality. This is a city that has seen hard times but always stands together, ready to rise again.

For decades, the world has associated the Super Bowl with glitz and glamour; for us, it’s a chance to showcase the heart and soul of a city that constantly evolves yet never forgets its roots. It’s about the music, the food, the art, the history, the stories, and the culture that make this place truly unique. This year, the Super Bowl logo itself is a groundbreaking tribute to the soul of New Orleans. Local artist Tahj "Queen Tahj" Williams, the first Black woman to create the Super Bowl logo, drew inspiration from Black masking traditions and African American and Native American history. Her beadwork, vibrant colors, and intricate design represent the artistry, innovation, and community pride that define our city.

New Orleans has always understood the value of community. The Super Bowl is an opportunity to come together—not just to cheer on our teams but also to cheer for each other. Whether in the newly-renovated Caesars Superdome, a bar on Bourbon Street or at home with family, the game creates a shared experience that transcends differences and unites us all. That unity is what makes us so special.

But the Super Bowl does something even more powerful: It shines a global spotlight on the true essence of New Orleans. It reminds the world of what makes this city unique—the sounds of brass bands spilling into the streets, the scent of gumbo coming from the kitchen, the breeze blowing through our oak trees. These are the things that make New Orleans a world-class city, and hosting the Super Bowl gives us the opportunity to showcase them.

Beyond the spectacle, the tourism dollars, and the football plays, the Super Bowl is a reminder of New Orleans’ ability to shape its own future. We’ve faced economic downturns, environmental disasters, and moments of division. Yet we’ve proved time and again that we are capable of overcoming adversity. We are survivors, creators, and dreamers. We will not be defined by our last tragedy, or the one before that, but how we move forward and celebrate all we have to offer. When the world tunes in to watch the game, we’ll show them why there’s no place like New Orleans.

Let’s celebrate the game. But, more importantly, let’s celebrate the city that makes it all possible. In New Orleans, the Super Bowl isn’t just a game—it’s a reflection of who we are and what we can accomplish when we come together.



Mitch Landrieu is the founder and president of E Pluribus Unum who most recently served as White House infrastructure coordinator in the Biden-Harris administration. He was the 61st mayor of New Orleans (2010-2018) and served two terms as Louisiana’s lieutenant governor. He and his wife Cheryl live in New Orleans.