The Contrarian

User's avatar
Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
2h

There are always replacements and changes as time goes on. When MTV started, Social Media was in its infancy and none of the music and video streaming services had yet to appear. No longer are people (especially young) tied to a cable or satellite delivery system and the "home box" to enjoy far more than MTV ever thought of providing. Online entities such as MySpace and AOL have likewise faded into history. We keep moving forward, yet we can keep our memories.

Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
2h

I was never. fan of videos or MTV, but it's really sad that it's just about gone. And there were some videos I liked a lot, everything. from Cannonball by The brewers to Sleater-Kinney's You're No Rock And Roll Fun. Somewhat RIP.

