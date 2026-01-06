Image via Wikimedia Commons

2026 was only a few minutes old when news of yet another high-profile death began to circulate on social media.

The departed wasn’t a beloved celebrity, like Diane Keaton or Robert Redford, but rather a once-iconic brand: MTV. According to numerous memes and attention-grabbing headlines that circulated widely in the first few days of January, the channel formerly known as Music Television had shut down on New Year’s Eve after 44 years on the air.

The news sparked wistful eulogies from Gen X-ers and elder millennials who fondly recalled tuning in for hours in hopes of catching their favorite video and watching legendary performances at the annual Video Music Awards. They shed virtual tears for formative viewing experiences like Total Request Live, The Real World, Unplugged, and Daria. And they mounted the decline of the music video, an art form that has lapsed into irrelevance thanks to shrinking budgets and seismic industry changes.

But to paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of MTV’s death were greatly exaggerated.

The truth is both less dramatic and somehow sadder than the official demise of a cable network that once wielded enormous influence. As it turns out, all of MTV’s channels in the United States, including the flagship MTV and offshoots like MTV Classic, continue to broadcast in the United States. On Dec 31, five music-focused channels in the U.K. did shut down for good, but the flagship MTV network also remains on the air.

Anyone with a cable subscription could have flipped on their set and seen that MTV had not, in fact, met its permanent demise. Or they could have fired up their search engine and read the news reports from October about the shuttering of several MTV channels overseas.

Yet the rumor caught on like wildfire, even with people who are normally media literate, thanks to deceptive but attention-grabbing headlines, nostalgic yearning for a bygone monoculture, and the pervasive, largely accurate sense that the channel once known as Music Television has effectively been dead for years. The myth spread so widely that Snopes, the fact-checking website, even intervened.

In reality, MTV is still around, but its current status may be worse than not existing at all. It is one of many “zombie networks” haunting a post-apocalyptic cable TV landscape, joining channels like USA and TBS that once aired distinctive original programming but have morphed into undead repositories for endless reruns.

MTV defined youth culture throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s and permanently reshaped not just the music business, but popular culture more broadly. It propelled the likes of Madonna, Nirvana, and Britney Spears to mega-stardom, launched filmmakers like David Fincher and Spike Lee, and — like it or not — pioneered the inexpensive, compulsively watchable genre now known as reality TV.

Yet these days, the channel’s schedule is dominated by marathons of The Big Bang Theory, which originated on terminally uncool corporate cousin CBS, and Ridiculousness, the absurdly ubiquitous clip show that was canceled last year after 46 seasons and more than 1000 episodes. One of MTV’s last remaining original shows is RuPaul’s Drag Race, and even that is cannibalized from elsewhere: the competition series started on sister network LOGO, then moved to VH1, before landing at the mother ship a few years ago.

MTV’s target audience once consisted of 14- to 24-year-olds, young people who could potentially become lifelong consumers of Pepsi, Nike, or Apple. Now, it’s seemingly older people who can’t find the remote. (According to Nielsen, the median viewer of MTV is 56.)

The network has been in slow decline for decades, although the exact moment it turned the corner for good is subject to debate.

Tom Freston, who helped launch MTV in 1981 and rose to become the CEO of MTV Networks, recently told Vulture that the network’s death knell came with the launch of YouTube in 2005, which instantly created another viable platform for videos and diminished MTV’s power over the music business.

But MTV began to expand beyond musical programming as early as 1987, with the premiere of the game show Remote Control (starring a young Adam Sandler). A more obvious line of demarcation is the premiere of The Real World in 1992. (In I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution, a very fun oral history of the network, authors Rob Tannenbaum and Craig Marks argue that MTV’s golden era ended with The Real World.)

The groundbreaking reality show was, in many ways, a force for positive social change by, for instance, introducing millions of viewers to Pedro Zamora, an AIDS activist who succumbed to the disease in 1994. But The Real World also triggered an inexorable shift into unscripted programming that turned the cameras on young people in less thoughtful ways. By the late aughts, music videos — and music-related programming of any kind — were hard to find on MTV, which became dominated by shows like The Hills, Teen Mom, and Jersey Shore.

In 2010, MTV formally dropped “Music Television” from its iconic logo, and throughout the next decade scrambled to catch up with a rapidly shifting TV industry. In the post-Mad Men era when every cable channel under the sun was looking for its signature drama, there was a brief foray into scripted shows like Teen Wolf. But it wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding caused by cord-cutting and young people migrating to TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

In 2023, Paramount axed MTV News, the division that formed in the mid-’80s and became an essential source of information for young people in the days before social media. Even worse, Paramount quietly deleted virtually the entire MTV News archive, which housed more than two decades’ worth of vital political and cultural journalism.

Three years later, MTV is now but a small, neglected part of Paramount Skydance, the corporation run by David “Son of Larry” Ellison. According to The Wall Street Journal, the CEO hopes to revitalize the moribund network and met with former MTV executives last year to get their ideas. If the logo t-shirts on sale at Target are any indication, MTV still retains a powerful appeal. But it’s far from clear that Ellison, the man who tapped Bari Weiss to take over CBS News, can be trusted with once-revered media brands.

For now, anyone who wants to replicate the experience of watching MTV back in the day can try one of the music channels on Pluto TV, or fire up one of the many themed playlists on YouTube. Better yet, they can check out MTV Rewind, a brilliant ad-free site featuring 27,000 music videos that play at random on seven channels.

What they can’t do, though, is turn back the clock to the days when MTV reigned supreme. When fans prematurely mourned the end of MTV last week, what they were upset about was the loss of something much bigger than a single network: a shared touchstone in a popular culture.

Meredith Blake is the culture columnist for The Contrarian