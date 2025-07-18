The Contrarian

The Contrarian

DS
5h

Authoritarians cannot abide being made fun of, mocked, laughed at etc, especially by the truly witty and incisive, like Stephen Colbert. Appeasement never works with dictators, it only makes them more powerful, as they thrive on fear. Hopefully Colbert will land elsewhere and continue his skewering of the mad would-be-king. In the meantime, I’ve cut my own ties with Paramount and canceled my subscription and will not be supporting CBS in any way.

Sylvia Young
2h

I am deeply grateful for this detailed tale of the courage of Colbert and other comedians who have shown up clearly and boldly speaking truth to power, and the shocking , corrupt collusion between administration and corporate powers.i am not surprised but shocked, and look forward to another year of my favorite comedic therapist ! And wherever he shows up after next June.

