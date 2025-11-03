The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

I was on the original team in Oregon that convened focus groups with businesses, medical staff, and citizens back in the 1980s to create a stopgap between insured and uninsured folk. The result was the Oregon Health Plan. Now the state's official Medicaid program, it serves 25% of the state population. That number is huge and demonstrates the need--and consider those who are not on it, unable to do the paperwork, fall short of qualifying, etc.

Back then, I was a young college grad holding a secretarial job while I pursued my career. I was a fly on the wall during those meetings in which interested parties hashed out how to offer medical coverage to residents in need. The irony is that due to a poor income year, I was kicked off of Obamacare last year. I am now enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan. For the time being.

Michelle Jordan
3h

In my state, they can choose to play fair or close every single hospital and create a healthcare crisis for everyone including the most affluent.That’s their choices.

