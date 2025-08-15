The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
1h

An important post. You didn't see coverage of Golda Meir or Margaret Thatcher as other than formidable leaders. Women leaders in the United States are always covered by their looks and motherhood, with the exception of Tammy Duckworth who proved her bonafides in combat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
8m

Images like these can certainly deceive. A woman who has more than a secondary role in government or business should be depicted as such. No need to mislead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture