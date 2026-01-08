The United States’ military operation against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro represent many things: a potential violation of international law, military action against a sovereign nation, a destabilizing moment in global affairs. But from a visual perspective, it represents something equally alarming: the transformation of military operations into reality television content, with Donald Trump as the main character.

The White House’s visual communication strategy around this operation reveals how social media has notably and dangerously become the primary vehicle for presidential messaging, how Trump centers himself in every frame, and how military action continues to be packaged as entertainment for mass consumption.

These aren’t just bad optics. They’re a fundamental reimagining of how democratic governments communicate military decisions to their citizens and the world.

A Social Media Announcement

In an Instagram post announcing the operation, we see Trump’s official portrait overlaid with a Truth Social post reading: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M. at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

This announcement focuses the operation on one person only, shocking to no one familiar with Trump’s vanity, but still remarkable in its brazenness. The visual construction of Trump’s official portrait uses high-contrast lighting, a photographic technique that creates visual weight and gravitas. Notice the light dramatically illuminating his face while darkness fills the background behind him.

Trump looks directly at the camera. At us, the American people. At the global community. He’s unsmiling, with a furrowed brow, visually challenging anyone to question his power. The direct gaze is intimidating, confrontational, almost daring viewers to object. This isn’t a president addressing the nation with humility about the gravity of military action. This is a mob boss glaring at would-be enemies, a reality-show villain staring down the camera.

By choosing social media over traditional press briefings or official statements, Trump continues his systematic undermining of the press’s role in democratic governance. This isn’t the first time he has announced major news via social media, but it’s noteworthy for a military action of such consequence. He controls the narrative.

Always Selling Out

Another noteworthy image shows Trump depicted at a desk, alone, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with a quote graphic overlaid: “Compare this to Afghanistan, where we were a laughingstock all over the world. We’re not a laughingstock anymore. We have the greatest military in the world by far…The professionalism and the bravery…you almost couldn’t hold them back…this could not have been better.”

Two elements demand attention in this image. First, he’s alone. Again, Trump positions himself as the solitary center of the story. He’s shot from a slight low angle, showcasing his height and creating visual dominance. His expression is serious, focused, and deliberative, laptop open, the presidential seal behind him visually articulating the power of the office.

Second, Trump is wearing a CAMPAIGN HAT while announcing military action against a sovereign nation. It’s in poor taste. His uniform of a suit and tie would be generally appropriate for a head of state ordering a strike on a sovereign nation, but it’s undermined by his choice to wear this hat—which incidentally you can buy for $55 on Trump’s online store. Or perhaps that’s not undermined at all; perhaps that’s exactly the point. At the end of the day, this image sums up so much: Trump, alone, hawking his power to capitalize and profit.

To me, the visual message here is clear. This military operation is a Trump branding opportunity, not a somber exercise of state power. At least he wasn’t wearing a Trump 2028 hat.

The Emperor, in his pajamas

A third image worth examining shows Nicolas Maduro wearing a sweatsuit and in handcuffs, blindfolded, and with ear protection to muffle exterior sound. The image is blurry, like it’s taken on a shaky iPhone, as it likely was. Maduro’s hands grasp a plastic water bottle. His expression is pained. His pants sag slightly under the seatbelt into which he’s been forced. He’s depicted as a criminal. In another unprecedented, stunning choice, Trump posted this photograph of an arguably illegally captured head of state to social media.

The New York Times reported on January 4 that “Mr. Maduro’s regular public dancing and other displays of nonchalance in recent weeks helped persuade some on the Trump team that the Venezuelan president was mocking them and trying to call what he believed to be a bluff…So the White House decided to follow through on its military threats.”

Posting a photograph of an arrested foreign leader, blindfolded and restrained, is visual propaganda at its rawest. It’s the modern equivalent of a head on a stake. The message to other world leaders—particularly those who oppose, disrespect, or get in the way of Trump—is unmistakable: take me seriously, or this could be you. The casual cruelty of posting such an image to social media, where it appears between vacation photos and memes, normalizes military violence and the violation of a sovereign nation—even their authoritarian leaders—as entertainment content.

Makeshift War Room

But here’s what I consider the most consequential image of this whole charade: the “Trump War Room.” On Truth Social, Trump posted an image of himself surrounded by advisors including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. (Also notable: all men.)

This photograph was clearly set up with a makeshift pipe-and-drape backdrop. This is not the Situation Room. This is not the Oval Office. This is Trump’s Florida home dressed up to look official.

The image obviously recalls the historic photograph of President Obama and his national security team watching the Bin Laden raid in real time from the Situation Room. As journalist Tina Brown argued in her Substack piece “Maduro vs. the Donroe Doctrine,” Trump’s version is “an ersatz version of the famous bin Laden war room photo that captured the awe and incredulity of that historic moment.”

In Trump’s staged version, everyone wears suits and looks serious. Some stand, some sit, looking at laptop screens. The composition mimics official government operations, but the setting betrays its artifice.

Daily Beast journalist Catherine Bouris noted an especially telling detail: “eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice an interesting detail in the background of several photos the president posted to Truth Social depicting himself, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, and others in the president’s inner circle: an X feed.”

They’re not monitoring military operations or secure communications. They’re watching social media. The people in the makeshift war room are literally monitoring Twitter reactions to the operation they’re supposedly commanding. This image doesn’t show governance; it shows performance art designed for viral consumption.

The Reality Show Presidency

These images collectively reveal a presidency that treats military operations as content for a reality show starring Donald Trump. Every visual choice—from the dramatic lighting to the campaign hat to the staged war room to the humiliating photograph of Maduro—serves to center Trump’s personal brand rather than the gravity of state action.

Previous presidents understood that military operations required visual sobriety, institutional credibility, and respect for both American democratic norms and international law. The Obama Situation Room photograph showed leaders witnessing violence with appropriate gravity. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago setup shows advisers performing seriousness while monitoring social media engagement. When war becomes content and capture becomes entertainment, we lose the ability to hold power accountable through democratic discourse.

The images used here are easy to dismiss. A vain president posting on his own internet platform feels like just another day in Trump 2.0 America.

No. We must be vigilant. We must remain skeptical and challenge these outrageous images. Our taxpayer dollars fund the government and all its official communication channels. Whatever your opinions about the Maduro capture, we must all understand that images are tools to normalize and propagandize violence and authoritarianism.

Until next time, keep your eyes sharp and your lenses sharper.

Azza Cohen (she/her) is an award-winning documentary filmmaker who served as Vice President Kamala Harris’s official videographer in the White House. She recently founded a production company with her wife, Kathleen, and is writing a book about visual sexism from a cinematographer’s perspective. Uncover and address visual sexism alongside Azza every other week here on The Contrarian and on Instagram and Bluesky. The New Yorker distributed her film “FLOAT!” in 2023.