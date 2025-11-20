The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

Wow, Azza; I can feel your disquiet and downright anger, which I share, coming through on this topic. It's MY MONEY and my reputation at stake here, and all of ours, as well.

As someone whose only social media contact is in discussing the news on legitimate news sites like the Contrarian, I tend to give no credence to a president who spends so much time trolling. But on an official website? This is like Trump's goons trying to force airports to televise messages blaming Democrats for a government shutdown that their unrepresentative and unserious budget proposals triggered. It's also in line with the propaganda that has now taken the place of medical information on the official CDC website--which we also all pay for and need to trust.

Color me pissed. I'm really glad you mentioned this, and isn't it part of a pattern of a backward-looking regime? MySpace, indeed.

Michelle Jordan
1h

The White House is ours not his. Thanks for calling this out. This information needs to be in the mainstream media but they don’t report this stuff. Only legitimate independent journalists are reporting facts. Thanks Azza

