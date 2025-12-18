The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Azza, I have come to really appreciate your columns. They are always eye openers. Happy Holidays to you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture