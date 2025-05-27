The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Who’s going to listen to someone who can’t keep their train on the tracks?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

That is the reality in the orange felon's America! So sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture