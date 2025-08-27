The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Brown's avatar
Linda Brown
1h

Thank you for the interview with Rep. Pelosi. She's a go-to woman who rallied her caucus on so many issues with success, then stood up to Trump right in the Oval Office. My favorite was when she tore up a copy of his first State of the Union address before all of Congress. If she's hated and disparaged by so many Republican men---including insurrectionists who hunted her with intent to harm--she's doing well! Her advice on how to deal with Trump is now posted on my office wall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
15m

Thank you Speaker Pelosi. Go fighting women.

Let's win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture