Democracy is an active pursuit. It requires our vigilance. So let’s get out there, together. Here are a few tools to explain the commotion, and to offer you some concrete methods to mobilize. Please share with all those engaged in the pro-democracy movement.

Jimmy Kimmel’s senseless, unconstitutional suspension followed decisions by Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, and Dana Walden. They made the call to “preempt” Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely,” allegedly to tamp down controversy after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr called Kimmel’s soft-ball comments about Charlie Kirk’s killer “some of the sickest conduct possible.”

Major ABC affiliate owners nationwide are also complicit

Nexstar Media Group owns 32 ABC affiliate stations and is pursuing a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna, requiring FCC approval.

Sinclair Broadcasting, the nation’s largest ABC affiliate group, also removed the show and demanded Kimmel apologize to Kirk’s family and make a “substantial personal donation” to them and—more egregious—to Turning Point USA.

Nextar and Sinclair have business interests that require FCC approval, so it is fair to assume that money and cowardice were key features in their decisions to censor Kimmel.

“At a moment when the government is using every tool at its disposal to push ideological conformity, here are five reminders about your First Amendment rights,” from the ACLU.

Stand up and Get loud, Contrarians

Push back peacefully. Be heard. Find courage in community.

Contact the outfits below and let them know what your First Amendment right means to you:

Disney CEO Bob Iger: Write to Robert.A.Iger@disney.com

Visit Disney.com and use the provided form to send a message to Disney.

Email ABC: support@abc.com



Call your local ABC affiliate station:

New York (212) 456-2828

Los Angeles (213) 833-6043

Chicago (312) 750-7777

Dallas-Fort Worth (214) 741-9000

Philadelphia 1-866-978-4232

Houston (713) 663-4652

Atlanta 404-897-7000

Washington, D.C. (202) 442-4423

San Francisco (415) 954-7777

Boston 781-449-0400



If you’re in Los Angeles, protest peacefully at the studios where Jimmy Kimmel Live was taped: 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, or at Disney’s headquarters: Main Gate, 2201 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank, CA 91506

If you’re in New York, protest peacefully at ABC headquarters: 7 Hudson Square in New York City's Lower Manhattan (The Writers Guild is planning a rally here for September 19, from 12-1 pm ET)

If you’re in DC, protest peacefully at the Federal Communications Commission: 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554

If you’re so inclined to hit them where it hurts, cancel your subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu, and offer that money to your local PBS or NPR station — or to your favorite independent media outlet, of course.

Stay engaged, friends. Courage is contagious!