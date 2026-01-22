The Contrarian

The Contrarian

User's avatar
Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
2h

You have missed one vital, and in my opinion the most important "issue" confronting the next President and that is personal integrity. The candidate that embraces this and makes it the centerpiece of his campaign will bury the competition.

Kevin Cowan's avatar
Kevin Cowan
2h

Here's what I know for sure: It will take more than one POTUS in 2028 to fix the damage being done now. The damage being done is catastrophic. We haven't even felt the full force of it hit yet. It will take generations to repair.

