So racial profiling is legal now? Leah Litman on SCOTUS' unhinged immigration ruling

Yesterday, the Supreme Court released an unsigned order lifting a federal judge’s ruling that banned immigration stops based on “apparent race or ethnicity,” speaking in Spanish, or other racial profiling techniques.

Leah Litman joins Jen to unpack the absurdity of the SCOTUS decision (particularly Justice Kavanaugh’s rationalization of the ruling), the lower courts’ desire to continue actually practicing law, and why Congress is completely absent in this fight.

Leah Litman is a professor of law at the University of Michigan and a former Supreme Court clerk. She writes frequently about the Court for media outlets including The Washington Post, Slate, and The Atlantic, cohosts the Strict Scrutiny podcast, and has appeared as a commentator on NPR and MSNBC, in addition to other venues. She has received the Ruth Bader Ginsburg award for her “scholarly excellence” from the American Constitution Society and published in top law reviews. Her new book is Lawless: How the Supreme Court Runs on Conservative Grievance, Fringe Theories, and Bad Vibes.