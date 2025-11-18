By Jeff Nesbit

By late 2025, the “MAGA elite”—that phalanx of influencers, podcasters, and firebrands who helped carry Donald Trump back to the White House—was supposed to be taking a victory lap. Instead, it’s degenerated into infighting.

As we approach the end of the first year of Trump’s second term, the populist coalition that defined his 2024 victory is fracturing in real time. The “band of brothers” that once united against the establishment has devolved into what Axios termed a “metastasizing mess.”

This isn’t just personality clashes and petty feuds; it is a substantive ideological revolt driven by a sense of profound betrayal. The MAGA faithful are waking up to a second term that looks less like “America First” and more like “Trump First.”

The cracks in the foundation are spreading from three distinct epicenters: a perceived economic betrayal of the working class, a return to foreign entanglements, and a refusal to drain the swamp’s murkiest bog—the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Economic Betrayal

The most dangerous fracture comes from the very voters Trump swore to protect: the American worker. The central promise of the 2024 campaign was to crush inflation and lower prices. Instead, the administration has offered what critics call corporate handouts and out-of-touch austerity.

The defining moment of this disconnect came in a heated exchange between the president and Laura Ingraham on Fox News last week. When pressed on his decision to maintain the H-1B visa program—a policy loathed by immigration hardliners—Trump snapped, “You don’t have certain talents.”

He argued that American workers lacked the skills to fill tech and manufacturing jobs, a comment that ignited the hashtag #MAGARevolt. To a movement built on American exceptionalism, hearing Trump claim the country lacks “talent” was a slap in the face.

Adding fuel to the fire was the administration’s tone-deaf solution to the housing crisis: the 50-year mortgage. The proposal was immediately savaged by MAGA influencers such as Matt Walsh and Marjorie Taylor Greene. They correctly identified it not as relief for families but as a “giveaway to the banks” that would turn homeownership into a lifelong debt sentence—“financial suicide” for the working class.

Vanity Projects and Foreign Misadventures

While working families stare down half-century mortgages, egg prices that haven’t budged, and beef prices that have skyrocketed, the president has focused his energy on a literal vanity project: the Trump ballroom. In what veteran commentator Mickey Kaus labeled a massive “unforced error,” Trump ordered the demolition of the historic White House East Wing to construct a $300 million event space.

The optics could not be worse. The project is being funded by the very “globalist” tech giants the base despises, leading to accusations that the president has been bought by Silicon Valley.

As the East Wing rubble was cleared, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), once Trump’s staunchest ally, broke ranks. She publicly slammed the “revolving door” of foreign leaders visiting the White House, contrasting the administration’s obsession with foreign image-making against the struggle of regular Americans. Worst of all was today’s visit from Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the U.S. intelligence community concluded ordered of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Steve Bannon, the intellectual architect of Trump’s 2016 victory, recently blasted the administration for spending “too much time on Palestine and not enough on East Palestine,” the east Ohio town where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in 2023, capturing the isolationist anger simmering in the base. The “America First” doctrine, they argue, has been hijacked by the same neoconservative interventionism Trump ran against.

The Epstein Cover-Up

Perhaps no issue has caused a deeper emotional rift than the refusal to release the Epstein files. When asked during the 2024 campaign, Trump said he would release the files. In 2025, it has become a cover-up.

The Trump administration’s dismissal of the demand for disclosure as a “hoax“ and a “distraction“ has alienated the anti-corruption wing of his movement. Mike Cernovich, a bellwether for the online right, tweeted that the corruption in D.C. has reached “levels you read about in history books.”

The anger is palpable: Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) have forced a vote in the House to release the files, a direct challenge to the president’s authority. (On Sunday, Trump, clearly feeling the heat, surrendered and said the House should pass the bill.)

The Circular Firing Squad

The result of these betrayals is a movement eating its own. The unity is gone.

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens is openly feuding with FBI Director Kash Patel, mocking him as a “teenager in love” for defending his girlfriend against lawsuits from other MAGA podcasters. Patel is now facing scrutiny for detailing a SWAT team to protect the girlfriend.

Tucker Carlson is interviewing white nationalists like Nick Fuentes, forcing Trump into the awkward position of defending the indefensible while mainstream conservatives recoil.

Tim Dillon recently declared on his popular podcast the “end of the Trump administration” and the beginning of a “lame-duck presidency.”

The MAGA elite isn’t just splintering; it is realizing it won the election but lost the president.

Trump, surrounded by foreign dignitaries and yes men, constantly obsesses over his new ballroom paid for by Big Tech as the populist army that put him there is left outside, holding the bill for a 50-year mortgage.

It’s clear that the Trump-MAGA marriage is in trouble. Not so clear yet is who can, or will, serve the divorce papers.

Jeff Nesbit was the public affairs chief for five Cabinet departments or agencies under four presidents