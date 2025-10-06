On this week’s

, Harry pulls in a trio of political pros—former Senator Barbara Boxer,

, and

—to assess the fight over the shutdown. Who will the public blame? How long will it last? They turn next to the stunning federal raid in Chicago, with agents busting down doors and snipers dropping in from helicopters. Does the action signal not just the abandonment of the 4th Amendment, but the arrival of an American gestapo? Finally, the trio decode Trump’s speech to top military leaders, with its ominous call to use U.S. cities as “training grounds” for troops.