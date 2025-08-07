The Contrarian

Robert Lastick
4h

It seems to me that there are fewer and fewer comments in the Contrarian. It is like America has become silenced in disbelief at the fate they see unfolding to their country.

It is like they never thought electing the incompetents they did would result in this.

I guess it's time to wake up.

Zelda Hester
2h

I think it is easy to get overwhelmed with the daily onslaught of corruption and destruction wielded by Trump and his Toadies (staff). The lack of coverage by most of the media is another problem that is weighing on all of us who really care about the direction this country is heading. The Contrarian is providing real time news, unvarnished, and updates on the legal side of all of this. The Republicans in Congress and in their home states are basically ignoring the rumblings of the voters, and are set on tilting the voting process in their favor to stay in power. J.D Vance today asked Indiana and Ohio to do the same nefarious process that Texas is trying to do to tilt the election. They all have to be voted out in 2026 if they are running and that message seems to be resonating across party lines. As was once said about America "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve." It is always a mistake to underestimate Americans.

