Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow is running for U.S. Senate, joining the competitive race against other big, established Democrat names.

Mallory and Jen discuss how her platform differs from those she’s up against —including the importance of turning legal norms into enforceable laws, the growing concern over lacking regulations on cryptocurrency, the housing affordability crisis, and Trump’s incredibly poor handling of foreign affairs.

And, you might be asking yourself how she got her start? She got the help from “Run for Something,” which Amanda Litman [25:30] co-founded and now serves as President.

As multiple electoral victories in November showed, people are tired of old-guard candidates and their policies.

Amanda and Jen talked about how anyone — even you, especially you, contrarians — can be empowered to run for office if they feel inspired to create a change for good in their community. No matter your age, political experience, or fundraising skills, Run For Something can help.