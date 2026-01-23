The Contrarian

Sen. Whitehouse on DHS Funding, Greenland, and more
Sen. Whitehouse looks at what's next for NATO after Trump's disaster speech in Davos
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin
Jan 23, 2026

Greenland, Iceland, or whatever Trump is now calling the name of the country has been spared from U.S. invasion — at least for now. What hasn’t been spared is the quickly deteriorating relationships with NATO allies.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jen discuss NATO’s future, Trump’s submissiveness towards Russia, and the Democrats’ dilemma over an impending DHS appropriations bill.

