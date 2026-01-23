Sen. Whitehouse on DHS Funding, Greenland, and more

Greenland, Iceland, or whatever Trump is now calling the name of the country has been spared from U.S. invasion — at least for now. What hasn’t been spared is the quickly deteriorating relationships with NATO allies.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jen discuss NATO’s future, Trump’s submissiveness towards Russia, and the Democrats’ dilemma over an impending DHS appropriations bill.
