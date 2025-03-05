Share this postThe ContrarianScary bedtime storiesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreScary bedtime storiesA cartoon by Michael de AdderMichael de AdderMar 05, 202514Share this postThe ContrarianScary bedtime storiesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareMichael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here. 14Share this postThe ContrarianScary bedtime storiesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareA guest post byMichael de AdderAward winning political cartoonist. Once fired for drawing Donald Trump cartoons. Subscribe to Michael