This is a recipe that will make you glad you need to go to the grocery for one more thing. Because while you’re there you can pick up the ingredients for this savory shortbread.

Go on. Pick up a variety of cheeses: some sharp cheddar, a little manchego (don’t waste your cash on the super-aged stuff), and a hunk of parmesan. Make sure you get enough butter and some nicoise olives, a stick of dried chorizo (not fresh!), and, while you’re at it, a bunch of fresh rosemary. And some wine. Probably red.

Savory shortbread makes an excellent nibble to have with wine. This shortbread is so quick and simple to make, you might consider making a couple of batches at once and sticking some in the freezer. A bag of these delights would make a very nice gift for friends. That said, with shortbread like this, you might not need (or want) friends.

Below are three different versions of the same basic recipe. Try my versions, then change them up. Tinker around with different cheeses, herbs, and bits of yummy things, like pepperoni or diced dried apricots. Just keep the ratio of butter/flour/cheese the same and you’ll be golden. Just like these delights.

Cheddar-Everything Seasoning Cheesy Niblets

Makes 2 dozen (you will want more)

What you’ll need:

1/2 cup (100 grams) cheddar cheese

1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour

7 tablespoons (100 grams) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2 tablespoons “everything bagel” seasoning*

What You’ll Do:

In a food processor, pulse the cheddar cheese until very small crumbles form. (I don’t want you to have to grate cheese and dirty one more thing.) Add the flour, butter and everything bagel seasoning and run the machine until the mixture begins to clump together. On a pastry board or clean counter, shape the dough together to form a disc. Divide the disc in half. Roll each half into a long, snake-like shape, 1- to 1 1/2-inch thick. Roll each piece in parchment paper and refrigerate for an hour, or if impatient, freeze for 20 minutes. (If you are thinking of freezing some, do so at this point.) When ready to bake, heat the oven to 350° F/180°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the log into 1/4-inch slices and arrange about 2 inches apart on the baking sheet, as they spread a little while baking. Bake for 15 to 25 minutes, depending on your oven. The niblets should be light golden in color. Remove from oven. Let cool a few minutes on the pan, then transfer to a rack to cool completely. Store in a tight-lidded vessel of your choice. These are, as we say in England, very more-ish. You have been warned.

*Most supermarkets, including Trader Joe’s, carry “everything bagel” seasoning.

Olive, Rosemary, and Parmesan Cheesy Niblets

What You’ll Need:

1/2 cup (100 grams) Parmesan cheese (not from a green can, please)

1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour

7 tablespoons (100 grams) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1/4 cup pitted Niçoise olives, diced

2 tablespoons of fresh rosemary, minced

What You’ll Do:

(See above for method)

Chorizo, Manchego, and Parmesan Cheesy Niblets

What You’ll Need:

3/4 cup (80 grams) dried chorizo (do not use fresh!)

¼ cup (50 grams) Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup (50 grams) Manchego cheese

1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour

7 tablespoons (100 grams)/ unsalted butter, cut into pieces

What You’ll Do:

In the food processor, grind up the chorizo into fine crumbles. Remove to a bowl. Without wiping out the food processor bowl, pulse the cheeses until very fine crumbles form. Add the flour, butter, and chorizo and run the machine until the mixture begins to clump together. On a pastry board or clean counter, shape the dough together to form a disc. Divide the disc in half. Divide the mixture in half. Roll each half into a long, snake-like shape, 1- to 1 1/2-inch thick. Roll each piece in parchment paper and refrigerate for an hour, or if impatient, freeze for 20 minutes. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 350° F/180°C and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Slice the log into 1/4-inch slices and arrange about 2 inches apart on the baking sheet, as they spread a little while baking. Bake for 15 to 25 minutes, depending on your oven. The niblets should be light golden in color. Remove from oven. Let cool a few minutes on the pan, then transfer to a rack to cool completely. These are extremely pleasant while still warm.

I hope you come up with your own winning combinations. Please let me know what you try.

Marissa Rothkopf Bates writes about food for the New York Times, Newsweek (RIP) and Publishers’ Weekly among others. Her newest book, “The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies,” is available for pre-sale wherever fine books are sold. Find her on Substack here.