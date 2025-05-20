The Contrarian

Joseph McPhillips
Trump & Co demand we abandon reality & threatens prosecution/retribution for challenging fabricated evidence & propaganda.

Oh, to live in MAGA Trumplandia where science, facts & law don’t matter. For the convicted fraudster in chief & his capos the presidency is a side hustle & the grifting & extortion never ends.

Trump & MAGA spinning Jedi mind tricks or just lies & propaganda? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RetSI2yfJKk&t=5s Penn Wharton Budget Model found that under the Trump MAGA budget bill many Americans who make less than $51,000 a year would see their after-tax income fall & the top 0.1 percent including those with incomes over $4.3 million would gain on average more than $389,000 in after-tax income.

As queen of mean billionaire & convicted fraudster Helmsley said: taxes are for little people. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgLx8QMeNBQ

BTW, China & importers don't "eat tariffs" & a credit downgrade is not a "trailing indicator" that Trumponomics is in deep trouble.

Moody's strips US of triple A credit rating & warns of rising debt, deficits & inflation, but hey the price of gas will likely go down...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7u87acNcSU

Justin Sayne
I keep hoping, but……SNL these days, is, very rarely, funny. IMHO.

